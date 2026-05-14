Rescuers search for more than 10 missing people in Kyiv after Russian shelling
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Ukraine
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Rescuers search for more than 10 missing people in Kyiv after Russian shelling

Ihor Klymenko
Kyiv
Читати українською

In Kyiv, more than 10 people may be missing as a result of the massive Russian attack on May 14.

Points of attention

  • The Russian shelling in Kyiv has left more than 10 people missing and over 30 individuals injured, with extensive damage to the capital.
  • Over 1,500 rescuers and police officers are actively engaged in search and rescue efforts in Kyiv, with a focus on the Darnytskyi district where the devastation was severe.

Search underway in Kyiv for 10 missing after Russian shelling

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, more than 1,500 rescuers and police officers are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. Of these, almost 600 are involved in work in Kyiv.

It was the capital that suffered the most damage that night. A search and rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district. Unfortunately, three people have died, whom rescuers pulled out of the rubble. There is information about more than 10 missing people — we are searching. 6 dog teams have been involved in the search.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs

More than 30 people were injured at this location. Rescuers managed to save 28 people from the destroyed house. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police are working, communicating with the victims and supporting the relatives of the deceased and those who are still being searched for.

Police reporting points have also been deployed — investigators have so far registered over 100 complaints from people about property damage. Nearby are mobile points of the Main Service Center and the Migration Service.

If a vehicle is destroyed or damaged beyond repair as a result of a Russian strike, it must be removed from the state register (i.e., it must be scrapped). For this purpose, mobile service centers are operating at the sites of impact relief. The service is free and provided immediately upon request.

In addition, the minister added, at the mobile points of the State Center and the Migration Service, it is possible to quickly restore destroyed documents: ID card, driver's license, vehicle registration certificate.

According to him, more than 20 people have already received services and consultations on document restoration and vehicle scrapping.

Also, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized, many were injured as a result of the morning Russian strike on Kharkiv — 28 victims have already been recorded.

The threat of Russian strikes may persist, so monitor official announcements and stay in shelters during airstrikes.

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