Russia launches massive strike on Kyiv — one person killed, over 30 injured

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of May 14, one person died, and the number of injured increased to 32 people, including one child.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles: one dead and one injured

As of 7:30 a.m., at least 31 people are known to have been injured, including one child. There is information about one death. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Darnytsia district, 27 people were rescued. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing to search for people under the rubble at the site of the collapse of a high-rise building and to extinguish five cars in the yard of a residential building at a different address.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

The elimination of the consequences continues in Obolonsky, Darnytskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts.

Information about the victims is being clarified. Share

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that 18 apartments were destroyed in the Darnytskyi district as a result of a strike on a 9-story panel residential building.

Rescue operation in Kyiv

A 9-story panel residential building in Darnytskyi district. 18 apartments were destroyed. A search and rescue operation is underway. According to preliminary information, 11 people were rescued from the building. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

According to him, rescuers continue to clear rubble, under which people may be trapped.

Klitschko later noted that the number of injured had increased to 32, including a one-month-old baby.