Russia massively attacked Kyiv — 4 dead, over 50 injured

In Kyiv, a combined Russian attack on April 16 left 54 people injured and four dead, including a 12-year-old boy.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv on April 16, resulting in 4 deaths and over 50 injuries, including a 12-year-old boy.
- The Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv bore the brunt of the attack, with multiple buildings, including residential and commercial structures, sustaining damage.
Russia killed 4 people in Kyiv on the night of April 16
As of 8:00 a.m., four people have been reported dead. At least 54 people have been injured.
Two people died, including a 12-year-old child and a woman, in the Podilskyi district. Two more people died in the Obolonskyi district, both of whom were car dealership security guards.
Among the injured were three police officers, four medics, and two foreigners.
In total, 17 multi-story buildings, 10 private houses, a hotel, an office center, a car dealership, a gas station, and a shopping mall were damaged in Kyiv.
According to police, the enemy targeted the right bank of Kyiv — the Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts were the most affected. Multi-story and private buildings, an office center, a hotel building, a car dealership, and a gas station were damaged.
Police officers, State Emergency Service employees, and other emergency services continue to work at the sites of Russian strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-