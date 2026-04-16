Russia massively attacked Kyiv — 4 dead, over 50 injured

In Kyiv, a combined Russian attack on April 16 left 54 people injured and four dead, including a 12-year-old boy.

Russia killed 4 people in Kyiv on the night of April 16

As of 8:00 a.m., four people have been reported dead. At least 54 people have been injured.

Two people died, including a 12-year-old child and a woman, in the Podilskyi district. Two more people died in the Obolonskyi district, both of whom were car dealership security guards.

Among the injured were three police officers, four medics, and two foreigners.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

The Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv were the worst affected by the attack. Share

In total, 17 multi-story buildings, 10 private houses, a hotel, an office center, a car dealership, a gas station, and a shopping mall were damaged in Kyiv.

According to police, the enemy targeted the right bank of Kyiv — the Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts were the most affected. Multi-story and private buildings, an office center, a hotel building, a car dealership, and a gas station were damaged.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv