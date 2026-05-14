The number of victims of the massive Russian attack has increased in Kyiv
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Ukraine
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The number of victims of the massive Russian attack has increased in Kyiv

State Emergency Service
Kyiv
Читати українською

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on May 14 in Kyiv has increased to three, with 40 people injured.

Points of attention

  • Three people have lost their lives and 40 individuals are injured following the massive Russian attack in Kyiv on May 14.
  • Rescue operations are actively underway in Kyiv, with emergency workers removing over 20 cubic meters of building debris and saving 28 people.

Russia killed 3 people in Kyiv

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The body of another victim of a massive attack was recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district.

Previously, the State Emergency Service reported two deaths.

Search and rescue operations are underway at the site of a Russian strike on an apartment building in the Darnytsia district of the capital.

As of 10:00, 2 people have died. Emergency workers managed to save 28 people. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Rescuers have already removed more than 20 cubic meters of debris from building structures and evacuated 5 damaged cars.

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, the number of victims of the attack has increased to 40.

40 injured in the capital as a result of a massive enemy attack. Among them are two children. 31 injured were hospitalized. Including one child.

Kateryna Pop, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, noted that as a result of the attack by Russian troops, damage was recorded at more than 20 locations in six districts of the capital.

By the end of the airstrike, damage had been recorded at over 20 locations in six districts of the capital. Most of the damage was to residential buildings.

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