Search and rescue operations continue in Kyiv — at least 20 people missing during Russian attack

At least 20 people went missing in Kyiv as a result of a massive Russian attack on May 14.

Search and rescue operations continue in Kyiv at sites of Russian strikes

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more people from the rubble of a house in the Darnytskyi district. This brings the number of victims of the Russian strike to 5. In addition, there are currently reports of at least 20 missing people. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Share

Psychologists and dog handlers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Heavy engineering equipment has been brought in to clear the rubble.

In total, 39 people were injured in the Russian strike in Kyiv, including one child. Another 28 people were rescued.