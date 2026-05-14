Search and rescue operations continue in Kyiv — at least 20 people missing during Russian attack

At least 20 people went missing in Kyiv as a result of a massive Russian attack on May 14.
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- At least 20 people are missing in Kyiv following a massive Russian attack on May 14, with the death toll currently at 5.
- Search and rescue operations are actively ongoing in Kyiv, with reports of missing individuals and casualties being investigated.
Search and rescue operations continue in Kyiv at sites of Russian strikes
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Psychologists and dog handlers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Heavy engineering equipment has been brought in to clear the rubble.
In total, 39 people were injured in the Russian strike in Kyiv, including one child. Another 28 people were rescued.
Among the dead is a 12-year-old girl.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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