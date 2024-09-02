In Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center was damaged as a result of the Russian attack

As a result of the massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv on September 2, the building of the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was significantly destroyed.

What is the state of the Islamic Cultural Center and its mosque after the attack of the Russian Federation

As the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, said, the building of the Islamic Center, and especially the mosque located in it, will need repair.

It is noted that there were no casualties during the shelling.

Another proof that Russia is a country of absolute evil, Chubarov added. Share

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 2

On the night of September 2, 2024, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv's Sumy and Kharkiv regions, using ballistic, cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as "Shahed" UAVs from the south.

The radio engineering forces of the Air Force identified and tracked 58 air targets — 35 missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs:

16 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation;

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region. — RF.;

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgoros region. — RF.;

1 rocket of an unknown type from Belgoros region. — RF.;

23 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.

As a result of combat operations by units of anti-aircraft missile troops, means of radio-electronic warfare, as well as calculations of mobile fire groups, the following were shot down:

9 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

20 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

In Kyiv, as a result of a missile strike in the city, debris fell in the Holosiiv, Sviatoshyn, Dnipro and Shevchenkiv districts.

Previously, there are cars on fire and damage to non-residential premises.

It became known that two people were injured as a result of the rocket attack. One person was hospitalized. All emergency services work on the ground. The consequences of the attack are eliminated