The authorities of Lublin have removed the Ukrainian flag from the city hall building, which was hung there in 2022 as a sign of solidarity. The reason is a decree by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian flag removed from Lublin Town Hall to honor UPA memory

This is reported by the Polish publication WP Wiadomości.

The reason was Zelensky's decision to award the SSO unit "North" the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA".

The decree caused a sharp reaction in Poland — from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to President Nawrocki.

The Lublin City Hall issued a statement saying the city had joined other Polish cities. Officials share the critical position of the Polish Foreign Ministry and the Polish Embassy in Kyiv regarding Zelensky's decision.

Glorifying the formations responsible for crimes against civilians hurts the memory of Polish victims and makes it difficult to build a sincere dialogue. Share

At the same time, Lublin emphasizes that it remains an ally of Ukraine in the fight for independence and territorial integrity.

We see no contradiction between defending historical truth and solidarity with the people who became victims of aggression.

Opinions about the flag's removal were divided among city residents. Some supported the decision, citing the unacceptable praise of the UPA.

Others consider it untimely, noting that Ukrainians are still fighting on the front lines against Russian military.

I think this is a very bad moment. I would like to remind you that the Ukrainians are still holding the front line away from us. They are fighting the Russians to some extent on our behalf. And now we are turning our backs on them? So it doesn’t end badly. For me, this is a step on thin ice,” said the Lublin resident. Share

On May 26, Zelensky signed a decree awarding the Separate Center for Special Operations "North" the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA" for exemplary performance of combat missions.