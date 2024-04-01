In Lviv Oblast, the number of people killed due to a missile attack by the Russian Federation has increased

On the morning of March 31, Russia attacked the Lviv region with missiles. Currently, the rescue operation continues in the administration building, which suffered from the impact.
Two people died in Lviv region
On the morning of March 31, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. It became known about the second dead person.
This was announced by the head of Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi.
Rescuers continue their search.
Consequences of the Russian attack on Lviv Oblast
The head of the OVA, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported that on March 31, Russian troops attacked with cruise missiles the same critical infrastructure object in Lviv Oblast, which was their target on March 24 and 29.
As a result of the attack, the administration building was destroyed.
There was a fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished it. One man died as a result of the attack. Sincere condolences to the family.
Kozytskyi added that rescuers are sorting out the debris. There may still be people under them.
