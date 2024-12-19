The resistance movement against the Putin regime committed arson, destroying several fuel tankers on the territory of a military unit in Novosibirsk.
Points of attention
Opponents of the Putin regime staged a sabotage in Novosibirsk
Details of the incident are not being disclosed at this time.
Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery in Rostov Region
On the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in Rostov Oblast. It is the only refinery in the region and supplies fuel to the Russian army.
It is noted that this plant is the only oil refining facility in the region that supplies fuel to the Russian armed forces. Its capacity allows it to process up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The plant's main products are fuel oil, heating, marine and diesel fuel, as well as straight-run gasoline.
A fire was reported at the facility, in particular at the catalytic cracking unit ELOU-AVT-2.5. Details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.
As reported by the head of the Central Defense Committee, Andriy Kovalenko, the oil refinery (refinery) in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia, which was hit at night, plays an important role for the defense industry.
