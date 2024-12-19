In Novosibirsk, the resistance movement to the Putin regime burned down gas stations
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The resistance movement against the Putin regime committed arson, destroying several fuel tankers on the territory of a military unit in Novosibirsk.

Points of attention

  • The resistance movement in Novosibirsk carried out an arson attack, destroying several fuel tankers on the territory of a military unit.
  • Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Novoshakhtynskyi Oil Refinery in Rostov Oblast, which is the only oil refinery in the region and supplies fuel to the Russian army.
  • The actions of the resistance and the Defense Forces are aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the occupiers and forcing Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine.
  • The arson of fuel tankers in Novosibirsk and the attack on the refinery in Rostov Oblast are of strategic importance for weakening the capabilities of the Russian army.
  • The destruction of oil facilities is important for undermining Russia's military potential and ensuring Ukraine's security.

Opponents of the Putin regime staged a sabotage in Novosibirsk

On the territory of a military unit in the city of Novosibirsk of the aggressor state of Russia, the resistance movement destroyed several fuel tankers by arson, the GUR reported.

Details of the incident are not being disclosed at this time.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery in Rostov Region

On the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in Rostov Oblast. It is the only refinery in the region and supplies fuel to the Russian army.

At night, the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, inflicted damage on the infrastructure and production facilities of the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant, located in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, the General Staff reported.

It is noted that this plant is the only oil refining facility in the region that supplies fuel to the Russian armed forces. Its capacity allows it to process up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The plant's main products are fuel oil, heating, marine and diesel fuel, as well as straight-run gasoline.

A fire was reported at the facility, in particular at the catalytic cracking unit ELOU-AVT-2.5. Details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come, the message says.

As reported by the head of the Central Defense Committee, Andriy Kovalenko, the oil refinery (refinery) in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia, which was hit at night, plays an important role for the defense industry.

"Diesel fuel and aviation kerosene are critical resources for military equipment, tanks, armored vehicles, and aviation. The plant ensures the supply of these fuels to the Russian army ," Kovalenko explained.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
It's loud again in Russia

