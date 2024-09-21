In occupied Crimea, explosions are heard near warehouses with ammunition

In the evening of September 21, explosions rang out in several cities of the temporarily occupied peninsula. In particular, it was loud in the Simferopol district, where there are warehouses with ammunition for the Russian army.

Explosions in Crimea on September 21

Local publications write about explosions in Simferopol and the Simferopol district, Sevastopol, and Bakhchisarai. In the last two, the Russian anti-aircraft system allegedly worked.

Transport stopped in Sevastopol after the explosions. An air alert has been announced, the occupation authorities are asking all residents to leave the coastal zone.

The occupation authorities report that the peninsula was allegedly shelled by ATACMS.

According to the enemy administration, the peninsula was attacked with ballistic missiles.

Local media report that there are no destructions, victims or victims in Sevastopol. Eyewitnesses saw that only one of the three Russian air defense missiles hit an object.

About ten explosions were reported in the Simferopol district. It is known that there are warehouses with ammunition.

Traces of air defense work are visible in the sky. One of them is located near the airport.

In Bakhchisarai, eyewitnesses saw an unidentified object fall near a field near the local water supply. After that, they heard an explosion.

The SBU attacked warehouses in Russia with drones

On the night of September 21, special services struck a large arsenal in the Tver region with drones. A fire started at the object, the ammunition was detonated.

Earlier, the Defense Forces attacked a warehouse with shells in the Krasnodar Territory. Approximately two thousand tons of ammunition were destroyed in the Tikhoretsk district.

The largest missile arsenal in Toropka, Tver region, was hit by SBU drones on September 18. It is noted that about a hundred Ukrainian drones were used for the attack.