In occupied Melitopol, the car of the commander of the Russian army was blown up

On December 28, an explosion occurred in Melitopol, during which a car was blown up. It is known that the car belongs to a Russian commander of the occupation forces.

What is known about the explosion in Melitopol?

According to media reports, the Russian commander used the car for personal needs.

The car was destroyed by an explosion, which was likely organized by the local underground, the post says. Share

Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a vehicle used by Russian soldiers was destroyed as a result of an operation by the local resistance movement.

According to insiders in the GUR, the incident occurred on December 20 near the Nakhimov military training institution.

The resistance movement managed to destroy a “Niva” vehicle used by enemy troops in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine using an incendiary mixture.

Online.UA's interlocutors in military intelligence emphasized that this was another action-reminder to all Russian occupiers who are plundering Ukrainian land.