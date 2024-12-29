In occupied Melitopol, the car of the commander of the Russian army was blown up
In occupied Melitopol, the car of the commander of the Russian army was blown up

Source:  online.ua

On December 28, an explosion occurred in Melitopol, during which a car was blown up. It is known that the car belongs to a Russian commander of the occupation forces.

Points of attention

  • An explosion occurred in Melitopol, during which the car of the Russian commander of the occupation forces was blown up.
  • Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment in the occupied territories.
  • As a result of an operation by the local resistance movement in Mariupol, a vehicle belonging to the enemy Russian forces was destroyed.

What is known about the explosion in Melitopol?

As noted, on December 28, an occupier's car was blown up in Melitopol. The car belonged to a Russian military commander.

According to media reports, the Russian commander used the car for personal needs.

The car was destroyed by an explosion, which was likely organized by the local underground, the post says.

Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a vehicle used by Russian soldiers was destroyed as a result of an operation by the local resistance movement.

According to insiders in the GUR, the incident occurred on December 20 near the Nakhimov military training institution.

The resistance movement managed to destroy a “Niva” vehicle used by enemy troops in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine using an incendiary mixture.

Online.UA's interlocutors in military intelligence emphasized that this was another action-reminder to all Russian occupiers who are plundering Ukrainian land.

Day and night, at home and on duty, every occupier, his henchmen and property are targets for Ukrainian special services. Today, the “holy fire” of the Ukrainian resistance descended on the enemy “Nyva”, and tomorrow it may descend on the heads of Russian terrorists. None of the invaders will feel safe, wherever they are, — anonymous sources in the GUR emphasize.

