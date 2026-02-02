In Poland, an unknown drone crashed into the territory of a military unit — what is known
In Poland, an unknown drone crashed into the territory of a military unit — what is known

On January 28, a drone of unknown origin crashed on the territory of a military unit in the Polish city of Przasnysz — it happened just a few dozen meters from an ammunition depot.

Points of attention

  • The drone of unknown origin crashed near an ammunition depot at a military unit in Przasnysz, Poland.
  • The incident occurred despite surveillance by the 2nd Radio Electronic Intelligence Center, raising concerns about security.

Drone crashes near BC warehouse in Poland

This became known to an investigative journalist from Polish Radio ZET.

The incident occurred in a military unit where the 2nd Radio Electronic Intelligence Center is located. This is a specialized unit that monitors the radio space in northeastern Poland, in particular in the strategically important area of the Suwałki Corridor.

The unit's duty service monitored the UAV's flight, but was unable to prevent it.

The drone fell on the territory of the base, approximately 70 meters from the weapons depot. The soldiers on guard took it into one of the buildings after a preliminary inspection.

There is a suspicion that it was a reconnaissance drone that was reading data from the antenna field. The unit's duty service was helpless. They watched it fly and could do nothing. Later, after it fell, mistakes were made and it was taken into the building. The drone could have continued to operate and collect data. According to the procedure, it should have been covered with a net or tarpaulin and not moved, - noted the informant of Radio ZET.

The Polish Military Gendarmerie confirmed the incident. The report of the crash was received at around 6:00 p.m., after which investigative actions and interrogations of witnesses began.

The case is currently being investigated under the article on violation of air traffic regulations. The perpetrators, if found, face up to five years in prison. There is no official information yet about the origin of the drone.

