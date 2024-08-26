In Rivne, pregnant women and women in labor hide in the bomb shelter of the maternity hospital during the Russian attack - photo
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In Rivne, pregnant women and women in labor hide in the bomb shelter of the maternity hospital during the Russian attack - photo

In Rivne, pregnant women and women in labor hide in the bomb shelter of the maternity hospital during the Russian attack - photo
Читати українською
Source:  Public

The Russian army massively attacked Ukraine on August 26. In Rivne, pregnant women and women in labor were evacuated to shelter in the maternity ward.

Points of attention

  • During the mass attack of the Russian Federation in Rivne, pregnant women and women in labor were evacuated to shelter in the maternity hospital.
  • Populations in the Rivne district were de-energized as a result of shelling of critical infrastructure facilities.
  • Air defense forces shot down air targets in the Rivne district without casualties.
  • Due to power supply problems, water supply in Rivne is temporarily provided with reduced pressure.
  • Rivne's energy and utility services are doing their best to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and restore water supply as soon as possible.

Women with children are hiding from the Russian missile attack in the maternity bomb shelter

As noted, pregnant women, women in labor, as well as doctors and medical personnel were evacuated to a shelter in a maternity hospital in Rivne during an air raid.

There were also videos of people hiding from a rocket attack in the Kyiv metro.

In the Rivne region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit by the Russian Federation

On the morning of August 26, an energy infrastructure object was hit in the Rivne region during mass shelling.

As a result of the attack, power was cut off in settlements in the Rivne district. Previously, there were no injured or dead.

The windows in the apartment building were damaged. Without human casualties. De-energized settlements in the Rivne district. Currently, the relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the impact. In addition, air defense forces shot down air targets in the Rivne district. Previously, there were also no victims, said the head of Rivne OVA Oleksandr Koval.

Also in Rivne due to power supply problems, water supply will temporarily be provided with reduced pressure, Rivneoblvodokanal reported.

Energy engineers and employees of all communal services are making maximum efforts to quickly eliminate the consequences. Our specialists will do everything to restore the water supply as soon as possible.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in several cities
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in several cities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
4 injured in Odesa due to Russian missile attack. Among them is a 10-year-old boy
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
4 injured in Odesa due to Russian missile attack. Among them is a 10-year-old boy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the Zhytomyr and Sumy regions, there are dead and wounded after the attacks of the Russian Federation
Consequences of the Russian attack in the Sumy region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?