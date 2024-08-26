In Rivne, pregnant women and women in labor hide in the bomb shelter of the maternity hospital during the Russian attack - photo

The Russian army massively attacked Ukraine on August 26. In Rivne, pregnant women and women in labor were evacuated to shelter in the maternity ward.
Women with children are hiding from the Russian missile attack in the maternity bomb shelter
As noted, pregnant women, women in labor, as well as doctors and medical personnel were evacuated to a shelter in a maternity hospital in Rivne during an air raid.
There were also videos of people hiding from a rocket attack in the Kyiv metro.
In the Rivne region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit by the Russian Federation
On the morning of August 26, an energy infrastructure object was hit in the Rivne region during mass shelling.
As a result of the attack, power was cut off in settlements in the Rivne district. Previously, there were no injured or dead.
Also in Rivne due to power supply problems, water supply will temporarily be provided with reduced pressure, Rivneoblvodokanal reported.
