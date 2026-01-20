A court in St. Petersburg, Russia, has sentenced 17-year-old schoolgirl Eva Bagrova to four years in prison on charges of “justifying terrorism” and “facilitating terrorist activity.” This happened after the girl posted photos of the founders of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” on a display board at her school.

Russian courts are again “at war” with children

Russian opposition media outlets are drawing attention to the fact that the new cynical verdict was passed by the First Western District Military Court.

What is important to understand is that this decision was announced back in October 2025, but it has only become publicly known now.

According to the investigation, the schoolgirl was accused of “justifying terrorism” after she posted photos of the founder of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” Denis Kapustin and RDK fighter Alexei Levkin on the school’s bulletin board.

Eva Bagrova posted a photo with the caption "Honored Hero of Russia."

A little later, another charge was added to the case — "facilitating terrorist activities," but what exactly it consisted of was not officially specified.

The detention of the Russian schoolgirl became known in December 2024. At that time, she was in the eighth grade.