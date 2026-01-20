In Russia, a schoolgirl was sentenced to 4 years in prison for taking photos of RDK leaders
In Russia, a schoolgirl was sentenced to 4 years in prison for taking photos of RDK leaders

Russian courts are again “at war” with children
Source:  online.ua

A court in St. Petersburg, Russia, has sentenced 17-year-old schoolgirl Eva Bagrova to four years in prison on charges of “justifying terrorism” and “facilitating terrorist activity.” This happened after the girl posted photos of the founders of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” on a display board at her school.

Points of attention

  • The case highlights the ongoing tension between the opposition and the authorities in Russia, with media outlets pointing out the severity of the sentence.
  • The incident sheds light on the controversial actions of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the implications of glorifying certain individuals in educational settings.

Russian courts are again “at war” with children

Russian opposition media outlets are drawing attention to the fact that the new cynical verdict was passed by the First Western District Military Court.

What is important to understand is that this decision was announced back in October 2025, but it has only become publicly known now.

According to the investigation, the schoolgirl was accused of “justifying terrorism” after she posted photos of the founder of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” Denis Kapustin and RDK fighter Alexei Levkin on the school’s bulletin board.

Eva Bagrova posted a photo with the caption "Honored Hero of Russia."

A little later, another charge was added to the case — "facilitating terrorist activities," but what exactly it consisted of was not officially specified.

The detention of the Russian schoolgirl became known in December 2024. At that time, she was in the eighth grade.

To learn more about the position, ideology, and path of resistance of Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin and his warriors, watch the Online.UA documentary about the Russian Volunteer Corps:

