Against the background of the successful offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region in Russia, a new grand collapse of the ruble occurred.

What is known about the collapse of the ruble against the background of the events in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the Russian ruble has fallen to its lowest level since the end of May this year and is trading at 90.30 per dollar.

It is emphasized that during the day the ruble lost 1.9%.

And since the beginning of the Ukrainian military offensive in the Kursk region, the Russian currency has appreciated by 6%.

During the past week, the ruble showed a decline in relation to key world currencies.

On Friday, August 9, on the over-the-counter market, the rate of the American currency was 86.90 rubles/$, which is almost 1.3 rubles. higher than the values at the end of the previous week.

The weakening of the ruble is associated with a decrease in the supply of the currency by exporters, while the demand for it from importers increases simultaneously.

What are the other consequences for Russia of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

According to British military analyst Michael Clarke in a comment to Sky News, the successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region probably pursues several goals at once.

I'm sure they're doing this to try to reverse the narrative that they're slowly losing the war. The Ukrainians were losing territory — not dramatically, but slowly — and there was a feeling that the Ukrainians could not win, so they launched this offensive to try to give the Russians cause for concern, the analyst emphasizes. Share

Destroyed equipment of the Russian army in the Kursk region

According to him, another goal of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region is to distract the occupation army of the Russian Federation from the key areas of the front in the east of Ukraine.

According to Clark, the Ukrainian military will not be able to hold the territories under control in the Kursk region for more than a month, since the military command of the aggressor country will most likely send its best forces to the region.

Another important goal of Ukraine, Clark calls the attempt of the Ukrainian leadership to change the position of the US regarding support in this war.

He believes that in Kyiv they want to change the very nature of the discussion in American power circles, denying the statement that Ukrainians are only "brave losers" who will have to give up their own territories in the future.