In September, Russia suffered record losses in the war against Ukraine — British intelligence

In September 2024, British intelligence recorded a new record of average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine for the entire time of the full-scale invasion.

In September, the Russian Federation suffered maximum average daily losses

According to intelligence, in September 2024, Russia suffered record losses in Ukraine, when average daily losses, including dead and wounded, reached 1,271 people per day.

That surpassed the previous high in May 2024, when losses totaled 1,262 people a day, British intelligence said.

The total losses of Russia since the beginning of the war are estimated at more than 648 thousand people. British intelligence associates the increase in losses with the expansion of the combat zone, in particular in the Kharkiv and Kursk regions, and the increase in the intensity of fighting at the front.

Even in winter, when combat operations are usually complicated by weather conditions, Russian casualties are estimated to remain at around 1,000 per day due to continued tactics of mass attacks instead of maneuver warfare.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,160 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: