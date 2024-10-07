In September, Russia suffered record losses in the war against Ukraine — British intelligence

In September 2024, British intelligence recorded a new record of average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine for the entire time of the full-scale invasion.
Points of attention
- According to British intelligence, in September 2024, Russia suffered record average daily losses in Ukraine, surpassing the previous figure in May of the same year.
- The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are estimated at more than 648 thousand people, and the increase in losses is explained by the expansion of the combat zone and the increase in the intensity of fighting at the front.
- The General Staff of Ukraine reports the destruction of a significant amount of Russian military equipment per day, which indicates successful combat operations and the appropriate level of training of the Armed Forces.
- The continuation of the tactics of massive attacks by Russian troops in the winter gives reason to expect a further increase in losses from the occupiers on the mining front.
- The situation shows that active combat resistance against Russian aggression continues in Ukraine, which causes heavy losses for the enemy and important victories for the Ukrainian army.
In September, the Russian Federation suffered maximum average daily losses
According to intelligence, in September 2024, Russia suffered record losses in Ukraine, when average daily losses, including dead and wounded, reached 1,271 people per day.
That surpassed the previous high in May 2024, when losses totaled 1,262 people a day, British intelligence said.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 07 October 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 7, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/mliOqaN57n #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
The total losses of Russia since the beginning of the war are estimated at more than 648 thousand people. British intelligence associates the increase in losses with the expansion of the combat zone, in particular in the Kharkiv and Kursk regions, and the increase in the intensity of fighting at the front.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,160 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,933 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,710 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 19,156 (+64) units,
RSZV — 1,223 (+7) units,
air defense equipment — 972 (+2) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,643 (+65) units,
cruise missiles — 2,615 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,102 (+96) units,
special equipment — 3,364 (+1) units.
