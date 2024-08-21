In seven districts of Kurshchyna, local elections were canceled due to the operation of the Armed Forces

The authorities of the Russian Federation have indefinitely canceled local elections in 7 districts of Kurshchyna.

Why did the Russians cancel the local elections in Kurshchyna

As reported by the Russian Central Election Commission, the elections will not be held in the border areas of Bilovsky, Bolshesoldatsky, Glushkivskyi, Korenivskyi, Suzhanskyi and Khomutovskyi districts, as well as in the city of Lhov.

It is not specified how long the municipal elections were postponed.

However, the Russians note that the process of preparing and conducting the elections "will be resumed with a full guarantee of voter safety."

At the same time, Tetyana Malakhova, head of the region's election commission, said that the regional governor's elections will be held in September, and early voting for them is scheduled for the period from August 28 to September 5. After that, on September 6, 7 and 8, the main vote should take place.

In Kurshchyna, early elections of the governor were announced due to the offensive of the Armed Forces

As reported by the regional election committee, the decision was made "in order to guarantee the safety, protection of life and health of the citizens of the Russian Federation.

Instead of the planned September 6-9, they will start on August 29.

Instead, Acting Governor Oleksiy Smirnov, registered as a candidate from United Russia, said that the vote "will take place in an extremely difficult environment."

I am sure that each of you really assesses the situation in the region and will agree with my position. Now more than ever, your support is important to me. Now I am focused as much as possible on solving the priority tasks, I am the head of the operational headquarters, we are working for the benefit of our native land, - said Smirnov. Share

By the way, in order to reassure the population, Kremlin propaganda is actively promoting the idea of "new reality" and "new normality", similar terms were already used during the pandemic and at the beginning of the war. The goal is to convince people that the situation is not an abnormality, but a temporary norm, which will help reduce anxiety.