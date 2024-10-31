In Spain, the number of people killed due to floods has increased sharply

As a result of heavy flooding, the number of dead in Spain has increased to at least 158 ​​people.

As journalists reported, on October 31, emergency teams are looking for bodies in cars, among debris, flooded first floors and premises, and damaged buildings.

The number of dead has already increased to at least 158 ​​people. 155 deaths were recorded in Valencia alone, two people died in Castile-La Mancha, and one more person in Malaga.

The largest number of dead was recorded in the 25,000-population city of Paiporta, near Valencia, where, according to the mayor, 62 people died.

As Reuters reported, rescuers found the bodies of eight people trapped in a garage. Valencia Mayor Maria Jose told reporters that a local policeman was among the eight bodies found drowned in a garage in the suburb of La Torre. Share

In the same area, she added, a 45-year-old woman was also found dead in her own home.

An unknown number of people are still missing and the number of victims could be higher. Five people are wanted in the municipality of Letour in Albacete.

In the background of the deadly disaster, the EU declared that they were ready to provide assistance to Spain, but they have not yet received relevant requests. In particular, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, informed about the aid to the country.

What is known about the consequences of a large-scale flood in Spain

Currently, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster and dismantle the debris that was formed as a result of the mudflows, which destroyed everything in their path. Share

The search for injured and missing persons is also ongoing.