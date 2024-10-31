In Spain, the number of people killed due to floods has increased sharply

As a result of heavy flooding, the number of dead in Spain has increased to at least 158 people.
In Spain, the flood took the lives of almost 160 people
As journalists reported, on October 31, emergency teams are looking for bodies in cars, among debris, flooded first floors and premises, and damaged buildings.
The number of dead has already increased to at least 158 people. 155 deaths were recorded in Valencia alone, two people died in Castile-La Mancha, and one more person in Malaga.
The largest number of dead was recorded in the 25,000-population city of Paiporta, near Valencia, where, according to the mayor, 62 people died.
In the same area, she added, a 45-year-old woman was also found dead in her own home.
An unknown number of people are still missing and the number of victims could be higher. Five people are wanted in the municipality of Letour in Albacete.
In the background of the deadly disaster, the EU declared that they were ready to provide assistance to Spain, but they have not yet received relevant requests. In particular, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, informed about the aid to the country.
What is known about the consequences of a large-scale flood in Spain
The search for injured and missing persons is also ongoing.
The search for injured and missing persons is also ongoing.
