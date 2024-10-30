More than 50 people have died due to flash floods in Spain

At least 51 people have died in Spain after flash floods hit the eastern part of the Spanish region of Valencia.

What is happening in Spain - the first details

According to local authorities, the sudden torrential rains flooded roads and towns in the region.

Carlos Mazon, the head of the regional government of Valencia, has already made a statement on this matter. The latter officially confirmed that some people remained isolated in hard-to-reach places.

In addition, it is emphasized that the emergency services called on citizens to refrain from any road trips and to monitor further reports from official sources.

According to the latest data, the Spanish army has already been involved in the rescue of local residents.

Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET has declared a red danger level in Valencia as some areas such as Turís and Utiel received 200mm of rain.

Local authorities do not have time to help everyone who is in danger

According to journalists, they received hundreds of calls asking for help from people who were in flooded areas or looking for their loved ones.

In addition, it is indicated that due to heavy floods, rescue services could not reach all the affected settlements. The authorities reported the first victims.

The bodies of the dead have been found, but out of respect for the families, we will not provide any additional information, said Carlos Mason, president of the Generalitat de Valencia, the autonomous government of the Spanish region.

It also became known that against the background of heavy rains and wind, at least 12 planes that were supposed to land at the Valencia airport were diverted to other cities, and 10 flights were canceled altogether.