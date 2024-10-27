In Tel Aviv, a truck rammed a bus stop — injuring dozens of people

In Israel, north of Tel Aviv, a truck drove into people at a bus stop. Dozens of victims are currently known.

What is known about the incident in Tel Aviv

As the publication notes, the incident took place in the morning of October 27 at an intersection in the Glilot district of Tel Aviv, where numerous police units promptly arrived.

According to the report, there were many people at the bus stop at the time of the collision. Preliminary data indicates 16 victims, four of whom received serious injuries.

Фото — www.timesofisrael.com

Фото — www.timesofisrael.com

Police suspect that the truck ram in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack. The Jerusalem Post reported that the driver had been detained, while other media reported that he was killed during the arrest.

It should be noted that the headquarters of the Israeli intelligence service "Mossad" and several units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in particular, the high-profile radio technical intelligence unit Unit 8200, are located in the Glilot district.

Israel struck Iranian military facilities

On October 26, Israel launched an attack on Iran in response to a massive ballistic missile attack in early October.

In response to months of continuous attacks by the regime in Iran on the state of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces are now carrying out precision strikes on military targets in Iran, the IDF said. Share

It emphasized that the regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 — on seven fronts, including direct attacks from Iranian territory.

In a comment to NBC News, two senior Arab officials said the initial strike on Tehran was likely to have hit a barracks or office, as well as a weapons depot.

One of the locations in Iran attacked by Israel was a military base for launching ballistic missiles, Sky News Arabia said, citing a source. Iran's air defense systems were unable to intercept any of the missiles launched by Israel.