In Tel Aviv, a truck rammed a bus stop — injuring dozens of people

In Israel, north of Tel Aviv, a truck drove into people at a bus stop. Dozens of victims are currently known.
Points of attention
- An incident in Tel Aviv involving a truck ramming into a bus stop has left dozens of victims, with preliminary data indicating 16 casualties.
- Authorities suspect the truck ramming in Tel Aviv to be a terrorist attack, with the driver either detained or killed during the arrest.
- In response to continuous attacks by Iran on Israel, the Israel Defense Forces launched precision strikes on Iranian military targets, including ballistic missile launch sites.
- Israeli strikes on Iran targeted multiple locations, including military bases and weapons depots, with over 100 Israeli BPC fighters participating in the operation.
- Iran's air defense systems failed to intercept the missiles launched by Israel, escalating tensions in the region and highlighting the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
What is known about the incident in Tel Aviv
As the publication notes, the incident took place in the morning of October 27 at an intersection in the Glilot district of Tel Aviv, where numerous police units promptly arrived.
According to the report, there were many people at the bus stop at the time of the collision. Preliminary data indicates 16 victims, four of whom received serious injuries.
Police suspect that the truck ram in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack. The Jerusalem Post reported that the driver had been detained, while other media reported that he was killed during the arrest.
It should be noted that the headquarters of the Israeli intelligence service "Mossad" and several units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in particular, the high-profile radio technical intelligence unit Unit 8200, are located in the Glilot district.
Israel struck Iranian military facilities
On October 26, Israel launched an attack on Iran in response to a massive ballistic missile attack in early October.
It emphasized that the regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 — on seven fronts, including direct attacks from Iranian territory.
In a comment to NBC News, two senior Arab officials said the initial strike on Tehran was likely to have hit a barracks or office, as well as a weapons depot.
One of the locations in Iran attacked by Israel was a military base for launching ballistic missiles, Sky News Arabia said, citing a source. Iran's air defense systems were unable to intercept any of the missiles launched by Israel.
More than 100 Israeli BPC fighters took part in the attack on Iran.
