It's a shame. The Prime Minister of Israel humiliated Macron and declared a war on seven fronts

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly complained that his people have to fight a war on seven fronts, and that Western politicians such as French President Emmanuel Macron are also allegedly preventing Tel Aviv from doing so.

The situation around Israel is getting worse

As Benjamin Netanyahu points out, his country is currently trying to contain the onslaught of enemies.

First of all, we are talking about the group "Hezbollah" in the north, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, "terrorists" in the West Bank of the Jordan River and Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria.

And we are fighting against Iran, which last week launched more than 200 ballistic missiles directly at Israel and which is behind this seven-front war against Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

The politician also emphasized that he intends to fulfill his promise to change the balance of power in the north between Israel and Lebanon.

What is important to understand is that since October 8, 2023, Israel has launched almost 9,000 attacks on Lebanon, while Hezbollah has launched 1,500 strikes in the same time period.

Benjamin Netanyahu is also reported to have called French leader Emmanuel Macron and other Western politicians calling for an arms embargo on Israel a "disgrace".

According to the Prime Minister of Israel, he and his country are not going to give up.

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.



This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone. pic.twitter.com/rIqUZWN3zy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

Is a major war in the Middle East possible?

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, recently made a forecast in this regard.

According to the President of the United States, the worst-case scenario can be avoided, but it will not be an easy task.

How sure are you that it won't rain? Look, I don't believe there will be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it... But there's still a lot to do, a lot to do, Joe Biden said. Share

Media representatives also asked if the American leader is ready to send American troops to help Israel.