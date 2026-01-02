In the Czech Republic, the opposition demands the resignation of the speaker of the parliament for a shameful anti-Ukrainian speech
In the Czech Republic, opposition parties want to hold a vote in the Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) on the resignation of its chairman, Tomio Okamura.

Opposition in Czech parliament demands Okamura's resignation

The collection of signatures required to submit the proposal will begin next week, said Zdenek Hrzyb, the head of the Pirates party.

Together with other opposition parties, next week the Pirates will begin collecting signatures needed to discuss his resignation in the Chamber of Deputies.

Okamura faced criticism from opposition parties in the House over his anti-Ukrainian New Year's speech.

The leadership of former Prime Minister Petr Fiala's ODS party said on Friday that it wants to discuss his statements in the Chamber.

ODS will jointly initiate negotiations regarding Tomio Okamura's unacceptable statements in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic and will support the proposal for his dismissal.

In the opinion of ODS, this speech is an example of unacceptable manipulation and intimidation.

The declaration of World War III, which Brussels should be interested in, does fundamental harm to the Czech Republic.

The insult to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom Okamura called crazy, is also unacceptable, the ODS believes. The cabinet should distance itself from these statements, as it bears the greatest responsibility for foreign policy, the party believes.

The Mayors and Independents Party (STAN) also wants to prepare a resolution distancing the chamber from these statements. STAN Chairman Vit Rakušan wrote on the X network that Okamura's shameful statements are the responsibility of the entire government and a disgrace to the Czech Republic.

People's Party leader Marek Vyborný believes that Okamura's "collaborationist statements" are approved by the Kremlin, but are harmful to the entire Czech Republic.

Opposition parties do not have positive topics with which they could improve the standard of living of citizens, Okamura replied to ČTK's question about the opposition's initiative.

In his speech, Okamura, among other things, opposed the provision of weapons to Ukraine. His words against Ukraine and the leadership of the Ukrainian state were already called unworthy and completely unacceptable on January 1 by the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, stated on the X network that Okamura, by repeatedly insulting Ukraine and Ukrainians, who have been defending themselves against Russian aggression for the fourth year, is actually harming and bringing shame primarily to the Czech Republic and Czechs. At the same time, he assured that Ukrainians are deeply grateful to the Czech people and their representatives for all the help and support in difficult times.

