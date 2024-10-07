In the event of a blackout, Ukraine will receive emergency supplies of electricity from Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Slovakia will provide Ukraine with emergency electricity supplies in the event of a blackout.
According to him, Slovakia supports the idea of joining Ukraine to the unified energy system of the EU.
Fico also stated that Slovakia is already preparing another package of humanitarian aid for Ukraine. However, it will not have a lethal weapon. At the same time, there will be support for Ukraine's energy system.
The Russian Federation may be preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear facilities
Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi suggests that the Russian Federation may be preparing to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he intends to share these new data with the leaders of the countries during the UN General Assembly in the next few days.
As mentioned earlier, at the beginning of September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.
The parties discussed the strengthening of nuclear security in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the inadmissibility of attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants and other energy facilities.
They also concluded that stable external power is critical to the safety of nuclear power plants.
