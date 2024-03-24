According to representatives of the Center of National Resistance, in Russia, so-called "veterans" of the criminal war against Ukraine are offered positions of civil servants in the occupied territories.

In the Russian Federation, they want to appoint participants in the war against Ukraine to public positions on the TOT

The enemy encourages the Russians to fight against Ukraine with promises of employment in the occupation administrations, the CNS analysts note. Share

Experts emphasize that as part of the Kremlin-backed "Heroes of the SVO" program, every Russian war criminal upon completion of the contract to participate in the war against Ukraine can receive a position in the occupation administrations in the captured Ukrainian territories.

In this way, the Kremlin plans to overcome the shortage of personnel, because the majority of local people do not work with the enemy.

In addition, the occupiers in positions move with their families and thus change the demographic composition of the captured regions.

It should be noted that in order to obtain a position, one must still have a higher education, but in the absence of it, future "civil servants" are sent to courses at local fake universities, which will issue the necessary diplomas in a few months, - the CNS emphasizes. Share

How the Russians plan to evict residents of occupied Mariupol from their own homes

Deputy of the Mariupol City Council, Dmytro Zabavin, said on Espresso that from July 1, 2024, the Russian invaders plan to evict residents of occupied Mariupol from their apartments and houses if they refuse to receive a Russian passport.

In Mariupol, the occupiers are intensifying the information campaign on passporting of the population. Now the Russians are spreading information that from July 1 of this year, residents of Mariupol who have not received a Russian passport will be evicted from their apartments. The occupiers report that they will recognize such people as foreign citizens. In this case, people will have 90 days to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, Zabavin noted. Share

According to the deputy, earlier the occupiers used other coercive methods for passporting. Now they tackled the most persistent ones.