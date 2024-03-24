According to representatives of the Center of National Resistance, in Russia, so-called "veterans" of the criminal war against Ukraine are offered positions of civil servants in the occupied territories.
In the Russian Federation, they want to appoint participants in the war against Ukraine to public positions on the TOT
Experts emphasize that as part of the Kremlin-backed "Heroes of the SVO" program, every Russian war criminal upon completion of the contract to participate in the war against Ukraine can receive a position in the occupation administrations in the captured Ukrainian territories.
In this way, the Kremlin plans to overcome the shortage of personnel, because the majority of local people do not work with the enemy.
In addition, the occupiers in positions move with their families and thus change the demographic composition of the captured regions.
How the Russians plan to evict residents of occupied Mariupol from their own homes
Deputy of the Mariupol City Council, Dmytro Zabavin, said on Espresso that from July 1, 2024, the Russian invaders plan to evict residents of occupied Mariupol from their apartments and houses if they refuse to receive a Russian passport.
According to the deputy, earlier the occupiers used other coercive methods for passporting. Now they tackled the most persistent ones.
