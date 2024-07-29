In the Russian Federation, they began to produce a new UAV from foam plastic
Ukraine
In the Russian Federation, they began to produce a new UAV from foam plastic

“Gerbera” drone
Source:  Defense Express

The Russians have launched the production of the new Gerber UAV, the fuselage of which is made of foam.

Points of attention

  • The “Gerbera” UAV produced in Russia is made of foam plastic with three variations for different functions such as electronic reconnaissance, kamikaze, and acting as a false target.
  • The accuracy and effectiveness of the “Gerbera” drone are operator-dependent, raising concerns about potential errors in its operations.
  • The limited flight range of the 'Gerbera' UAV is compensated by its ability to perform reconnaissance tasks and transmit information through mobile networks, making it suitable for various strategic uses.
  • The affordability of the “Gerbera” UAV makes it an attractive option for enemy forces, despite its limitations in technology and operational scope.
  • Analysts highlight the technological gap between the “Gerbera” and more advanced drones like the Iranian Shahed, indicating areas for potential improvement in future developments.

What is known about the new unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian occupiers

According to the journalists of the analytical portal, the new Gerber drone of the Russian occupiers currently has three modifications.

It is noted that the first original video of the use of this UAV was distributed by the enemy unit Stalin's Falcons, which is closely associated with Alabuga, where Shahed attack UAVs are produced.

And considering how and from what the Russian "Gerbera" is already assembled, it is obvious that the Iranian drone remains the unattainable top of technology for the "Alabuga" employees, - analysts of the publication emphasize.

In Russia, they began to produce a new drone made of foam plastic
"Gerbera" UAV

The Russians, in turn, call "Gerbera" the alleged "younger sister" of Shahed. The drone is produced in three versions:

  • UAV of radio-electronic intelligence;

  • BpLA-kamikaze;

  • false target

What is known about the effectiveness of the use of new Russian drones

Analysts emphasize that the impact modification of the "Gerbera" uses a television channel with a rather mediocre camera for guidance.

Guidance in the terminal area is carried out by the operator manually, like an FPV drone.

That is, accuracy depends on the skill of the operator. And the video shows exactly how the operator made a mistake. And the fact that the video with this take was published already clearly says that the number of "Gerber" the enemy currently has is limited, - the publication emphasizes.

At the same time, the flight range of this UAV with a warhead is no more than 100 kilometers.

It is noted that the first version of this drone destroyed by the Ukrainian military was equipped with a 4G modem, which allowed using a high-speed communication channel for video transmission.

At the same time, the flight range of an UAV without a combat unit can be measured within 300 km.

That is, reconnaissance tasks, in particular, recording the operation of radar systems with the transmission of information online, again, through the Ukrainian mobile network, are possible for this UAV. As well as being used as a false target, which has a relatively low cost, analysts of the publication conclude.

Додати до обраного
Ukraine
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
