What is known about the new unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian occupiers

According to the journalists of the analytical portal, the new Gerber drone of the Russian occupiers currently has three modifications.

It is noted that the first original video of the use of this UAV was distributed by the enemy unit Stalin's Falcons, which is closely associated with Alabuga, where Shahed attack UAVs are produced.

And considering how and from what the Russian "Gerbera" is already assembled, it is obvious that the Iranian drone remains the unattainable top of technology for the "Alabuga" employees, - analysts of the publication emphasize.

"Gerbera" UAV

The Russians, in turn, call "Gerbera" the alleged "younger sister" of Shahed. The drone is produced in three versions:

UAV of radio-electronic intelligence;

BpLA-kamikaze;

false target

What is known about the effectiveness of the use of new Russian drones

Analysts emphasize that the impact modification of the "Gerbera" uses a television channel with a rather mediocre camera for guidance.

Guidance in the terminal area is carried out by the operator manually, like an FPV drone.

That is, accuracy depends on the skill of the operator. And the video shows exactly how the operator made a mistake. And the fact that the video with this take was published already clearly says that the number of "Gerber" the enemy currently has is limited, - the publication emphasizes.

At the same time, the flight range of this UAV with a warhead is no more than 100 kilometers.

It is noted that the first version of this drone destroyed by the Ukrainian military was equipped with a 4G modem, which allowed using a high-speed communication channel for video transmission.

At the same time, the flight range of an UAV without a combat unit can be measured within 300 km.