In Ukraine, they created a "killer of the Shaheds" — the first photo

Iranian kamikaze drones, which Russia uses almost daily to attack peaceful Ukrainians, still remain one of the main problems of the war. Against this background, Ukraine has already created the anti-drone Sting, which will hunt enemy targets.

What is known about the Ukrainian drone Sting

According to The Telegraph, it is a modern and powerful interceptor drone.

Ukrainian developers told reporters that it will be a piloted drone with a first-person view (FPV).

In fact, it should replace anti-aircraft missiles, which sometimes have to be used to destroy the Shaheds.

This drone was created by the Ukrainian group "Wild Hornets". It can fly at a speed of more than 160 km per hour and rise to a height of about 3 km.

The Sting is a classic quadcopter design with a large dome protruding from its center that houses the warhead and camera. It will be piloted from the ground using VR glasses that allow the operator to see exactly where he is flying, British journalists emphasize. Share

Photo: telegraph.co.uk

What is the key feature of Sting

According to the developers, their drone will have a targeting system with artificial intelligence — this will enable the operator to target enemy targets.

Despite the fact that Ukrainian defenders have been successfully destroying Russian reconnaissance drones such as "Zala" and "Orlan" with the help of small FPV drones for some time, the Sting will be the first drone specifically designed to fight the Shahed-136.

What is important to understand is that almost every day the Russian army releases from 30 to 100 of these kamikaze drones, and this has become a problem for Ukrainian air defense.