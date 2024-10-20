The Russian Federation launched about 800 air defense systems and more than 500 drones over Ukraine in the last week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used about 800 air defense systems and more than 500 drones in Ukraine. The Russian army also launched about 20 missiles.

  • Over the past week, Russia has been attacking Ukraine using more than 800 guided bombs and more than 500 attack drones.
  • Zelenskyi emphasized the need to strengthen air defense systems and ensure high range for the country's defense against Russian aggression.
  • With the help of military technology and coordination of joint efforts, Ukraine managed to shoot down 31 enemy drones during the latest attack.
  • The support of partners and the indignation of the international community is an important step in ensuring the security and protection of the sovereignty of Ukraine.

During this week, Russian terrorists used more than 20 missiles of various types, about 800 guided aerial bombs and more than 500 attack drones of various types against Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine noted that the world united for protection is capable of resisting this purposeful terror.

Ukraine needs more air defense and long-range means. I am grateful to all partners who realize this and support us, — said Zelensky.

Air defense forces shot down 31 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 20, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles from the territory of Crimea, attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of an unknown type from Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

A total of 51 aerial targets were identified and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 49 enemy drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m., the downing of 31 enemy UAVs in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions was confirmed as a result of anti-aircraft combat.

In addition, 13 Russian drones were lost in location. Information regarding the downing or downfall of UAVs is being clarified and updated.

