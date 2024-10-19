According to Ihor Taburets, the head of Cherkasy OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the region during the night of October 19 and targeted a critical infrastructure facility. As a result of the enemy attack, there is also a dead and wounded.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian invaders on the Cherkasy region

According to preliminary information, a total of 41 enemy UAVs and 2 missiles were destroyed by air defense and EW countermeasures forces. However, we have several hits, as well as consequences due to falling debris, — noted Taburets.

The head of the OVA noted that a woman born in 1961 died of her injuries as a result of a massive enemy attack on the Uman district.

She was taken to the hospital in extremely serious condition. Unfortunately, the doctors were already powerless, — said Taburets.

In addition, according to his information, there is a hit to a critical infrastructure object in the Cherkasy district.

We are clarifying the consequences. In addition, "shahed" targeted the warehouse of a private enterprise. The fire has already been extinguished. One is injured. He refused hospitalization, — added Taburets.

In the private sector of the regional center, the windows of a residential building and the building of the State Educational Institution were damaged by UAV debris.

What is known about the consequences of the massive attack of the Russian army on other regions of Ukraine

In the Sumy region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation destroyed the fire department in Shostka.

According to the representatives of the regional emergency services, war criminals from the Russian army attacked the fire and rescue unit in Shostka, often destroying the building.

As a result of enemy shelling, five rescuers were injured and hospitalized.

Buildings and six units of emergency services were damaged.

According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Sumy region, the Russian occupiers dropped three controlled aerial bombs on the city.

As a result of the enemy attack, eight people were injured. Educational and medical institutions, premises of a number of institutions, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Later it became known that the body of a dead man was found under the rubble in one of the buildings.

In the morning of October 19, emergency blackouts were also introduced in the Sumy region. At night, the occupiers attacked energy facilities in the region.

According to the instructions of "Ukrenergo" at 8:57, emergency shutdowns were implemented in part of the Sumy region. Schedules of emergency shutdowns from 1 to 5 queues have been introduced.

Shostkinsky, Konotopsky and part of Sumy district will be de-energized.

"Ukrenergo" reported that as a result of damage to power equipment, emergency shutdowns were also implemented in the Chernihiv region.