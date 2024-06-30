In Zaporizhzhia region, a day of mourning was announced for those killed in the Russian airstrike on Vilniansk
Ukraine
In Zaporizhzhia region, a day of mourning was announced for those killed in the Russian airstrike on Vilniansk

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia region
A day of mourning has been announced in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. The day before, seven people died as a result of a rocket attack on the settlement.

Points of attention

  • The terrorist act of the Russian Federation in Vilniansk led to the death of 7 people, including 3 children.
  • In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on the city of Dergachi, causing significant material damage.
  • Aggressive actions of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine have tragic consequences for the civilian population and require the reaction of the international community.

3 children died due to the attack of the Russian Federation on Vilniansk

On the evening of June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district. After the completion of the search and rescue operations, the State Emergency Service was notified of the death of 7 people, including 3 children.

Also, 31 people, including 8 children, were injured.

June 30 was declared a day of mourning due to the Russian terrorist attack in Vilniansk, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said.

June 30 is a day of mourning for those killed in an enemy attack on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians hit the city with rockets. They killed 7 people. Three of them are children. 31 people were injured, including 8 children. Unspeakable pain. Condolences to the families of the victims. The world must stop the terrorist.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

The leader of the Zaporizhia OVA

The Russian Air Force shot down 4 anti-aircraft missiles at Dergach

Three people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.

The enemy launched the most massive attack on Dergachy, starting in 2022. According to updated information, 4 aerial bombs were dropped on the city (previously, UMPB D-30). Two men, aged 68 and 75, received shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Dergachivskaya MBA, said.

Another 71-year-old woman had an acute stress reaction. Domestic animals were also affected.

As a result of the Russian shelling, at least 3 five-story, 2 two-story, and 20 private houses were damaged, as well as farm buildings, a garage cooperative, and cars of local residents, one of the civilian enterprises.

Power lines were partially destroyed.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
