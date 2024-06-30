In Zaporizhzhia region, a day of mourning was announced for those killed in the Russian airstrike on Vilniansk

A day of mourning has been announced in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. The day before, seven people died as a result of a rocket attack on the settlement.
Points of attention
- The terrorist act of the Russian Federation in Vilniansk led to the death of 7 people, including 3 children.
- In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on the city of Dergachi, causing significant material damage.
- Aggressive actions of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine have tragic consequences for the civilian population and require the reaction of the international community.
3 children died due to the attack of the Russian Federation on Vilniansk
On the evening of June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district. After the completion of the search and rescue operations, the State Emergency Service was notified of the death of 7 people, including 3 children.
Also, 31 people, including 8 children, were injured.
June 30 was declared a day of mourning due to the Russian terrorist attack in Vilniansk, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said.
The Russian Air Force shot down 4 anti-aircraft missiles at Dergach
Three people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.
Another 71-year-old woman had an acute stress reaction. Domestic animals were also affected.
As a result of the Russian shelling, at least 3 five-story, 2 two-story, and 20 private houses were damaged, as well as farm buildings, a garage cooperative, and cars of local residents, one of the civilian enterprises.
Power lines were partially destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-