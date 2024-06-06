Infrastructure facility caught fire in Khmelnytskyy region due to Russia's attack

As a result of an attack by Russian drones, a fire broke out at one of the infrastructure facilities in the Khmelnytskyy region. The elimination of the fire is ongoing.

What is known about the fire in the Khmelnytskyy region

Serhiy Tyurin, the head of Khmelnytskyi RMA , reported that air defence forces shot down one enemy "Shakhed" overnight on June 6. In addition, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in one of the region's settlements."

According to the head of the RMA, relevant services are working on the spot, there are no injured or dead.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 6

It is noted that the enemy launched kamikaze drones over Ukraine this night from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea. The enemy hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Taganrog region of Russia.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 17 attack drones of the occupiers, which were "minus" in the territory of four regions, were shot down, namely:

in Mykolaivs,

Kherson,

Zaporozhzhia,

Khmelnytskyi regions.

The Russian military also fired artillery and attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones.

As a result of the attack, one of the drones hit a bus, there is destruction of infrastructure and victims.

The people who were inside were injured — men aged 52, 65 and 73 and a 38-year-old woman.