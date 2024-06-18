Injury toll after Russian Jun 17 strike on Poltava rose to 22

The number of victims as a result of the missile attack on Poltava region, which the Russians carried out in the afternoon of June 17, has increased again.

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, three children were injured

According to the latest data, 22 people sought medical help.

As noted by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, three children were among the victims.

Currently, it is known that 22 people sought medical help. Three of them were children; one child was hospitalized. Eight adults are also receiving inpatient treatment. Philip Pronin The leader of the Poltava OVA

The Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office has previously determined that the Russians hit Poltava with a Kh-59 cruise missile.

Several high-rise buildings, kindergarten premises, power lines and garages were damaged in the city.

In the Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on farmers

In the Kherson region, the Russian military dropped ammunition from a drone on the territory of a farm, as a result of which one man died and another was injured.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported about it.

According to the investigation, on June 14, around 11:00 a.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a farm operating in one of the settlements of the Kherson district. Share

A 53-year-old man who was in the yard died as a result of the explosion. Another injured man was treated on the spot.