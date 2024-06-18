Injury toll after Russian Jun 17 strike on Poltava rose to 22

The number of victims as a result of the missile attack on Poltava region, which the Russians carried out in the afternoon of June 17, has increased again.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian attack on Poltava, 22 people, including three children, turned to doctors.
- The Russians hit Poltava with an Kh-59 cruise missile, damaging houses, a kindergarten, power lines and garages in the city.
- In the Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives on a farm, as a result of which one man was killed and another was injured.
- Acts of aggression by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine are a violation of the laws and customs of war, which leads to tragic consequences for the civilian population.
As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, three children were injured
According to the latest data, 22 people sought medical help.
As noted by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, three children were among the victims.
The Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office has previously determined that the Russians hit Poltava with a Kh-59 cruise missile.
Several high-rise buildings, kindergarten premises, power lines and garages were damaged in the city.
In the Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on farmers
In the Kherson region, the Russian military dropped ammunition from a drone on the territory of a farm, as a result of which one man died and another was injured.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported about it.
A 53-year-old man who was in the yard died as a result of the explosion. Another injured man was treated on the spot.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, which is combined with intentional murder (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).
