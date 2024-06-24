In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the number of wounded civilians from enemy shelling on June 24 has increased to 40, including three children. Four dead are reported.

Injury toll after Russian today's strike on Pokrovsk rises to 40

As of 4:00 p.m., as a result of a rocket attack on Pokrovsk, four civilians were killed, and another 40 people were injured of various degrees of severity. Among the wounded are three children: two girls aged 11 and 12 and a 12-year-old boy. Share

This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk region.

On June 24, 2024, at 12:00, the army of the aggressor state launched a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk. Half an hour later, the enemy struck a front-line town again. Hitting of means of destruction took place on the private sector and the object of civil infrastructure.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously, the Russian invaders used Iskander-M missiles.

The Russians launched missiles at Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region

As the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Vadym Filashkin, reported, as of 2:15 p.m., at least four people were killed and 34 wounded.

Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in medium to severe condition.

The police, rescuers, and representatives of local authorities are working on the spot. The wounded receive the necessary medical assistance.