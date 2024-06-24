In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the number of wounded civilians from enemy shelling on June 24 has increased to 40, including three children. Four dead are reported.
Points of attention
- The Russian attack on the civilians of Pokrovsk resulted in the death of four people and wounding of 40 people, including three children.
- In Pokrovsk, the police, rescuers and representatives of local authorities are working to provide assistance to the victims.
- The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war in connection with the rocket attack.
- According to preliminary data, the Russian occupiers used Iskander-M missiles during the attack on Pokrovsk.
- The Russian attack on the civilian population in Pokrovsk was one of the biggest attacks in recent times, information about its consequences is subject to clarification.
Injury toll after Russian today's strike on Pokrovsk rises to 40
This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk region.
On June 24, 2024, at 12:00, the army of the aggressor state launched a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk. Half an hour later, the enemy struck a front-line town again. Hitting of means of destruction took place on the private sector and the object of civil infrastructure.
Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Previously, the Russian invaders used Iskander-M missiles.
The Russians launched missiles at Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region
As the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Vadym Filashkin, reported, as of 2:15 p.m., at least four people were killed and 34 wounded.
Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in medium to severe condition.
The police, rescuers, and representatives of local authorities are working on the spot. The wounded receive the necessary medical assistance.
According to Filashkin, this attack was one of the most significant attacks by the Russians on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences have yet to be established.
