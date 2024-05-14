Injury toll after Russia's attack on Kharkiv increases to 17, including three children
Injury toll after Russia's attack on Kharkiv increases to 17, including three children

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
shelling
On May 14, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. Currently, 17 victims are known, including three children.

What is known about the victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

Initially, it was known that the number of victims increased to 15.

Among the injured were a 28-year-old man in serious condition and a 78-year-old woman in moderate condition; they were hospitalised.

5 people with an acute reaction to stress. Among them are two children, 8 and 12 years old, said Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the region.

Also, one child was hospitalised with minor injuries.

According to Syniegubov, the number of victims is already 17.

Among them is a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. They are in average condition. Ten women and five men. The oldest man is 87 years old, Syniegubov wrote.

At the same time, one civilian was in serious condition, 11 people were moderately injured, and five were in light condition.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 14

On May 14, the Russian army struck a residential building in the central part of Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administrion (RMA) Oleg Syniegubov reported, the enemy struck several blows, including on residential buildings in the central part of Kharkiv.

Also, on May 14, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, garages were destroyed, and people were injured.

As a result of the shelling of the D-30 UMPB, two people were injured, a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman. The woman had an acute reaction to stress, and the victims of the shelling were treated on the spot.

