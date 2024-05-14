Russians attack residential building in Kharkiv midtown

On May 14, the Russian army struck a residential building in the central part of Kharkiv.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported that the enemy made several strikes, including on residential buildings in the central part of Kharkiv.

According to medics, no information about the victims has been received at this moment.

There are hits near residential buildings. The review is ongoing, Sinegubov said. Share

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, noted that the Russians hit the residential area, surrounded by apartment buildings. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine reported the launch of guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Kharkiv region.

Russia repeatedly bombards Kharkiv

On May 14, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, garages were destroyed, and people were injured.

2 people, a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were injured as a result of the shelling of the UMPB D-30. The woman had an acute reaction to stress, and the victims of the shelling were treated on the spot.

Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, noted that both air-guided bombs landed in a densely populated area.

The regional prosecutor's office said that four people, including three women aged 38, 58, 66 and a 52-year-old man, sought medical help with an acute reaction to stress after the shelling.