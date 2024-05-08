In the afternoon of May 8, Russia once again attacked Kharkiv from the air. Initially, it was known about three injured children and two adults.

Injury toll after Russia's latest attack on Kharkiv rises to seven

At 5:20 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported that there were more wounded.

The number of injured people as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv has increased to seven. Among them is an 8-year-old girl and three young men aged 14, 14 and 15. Two boys are in serious condition, one boy and a girl are in average condition. All were hospitalized in a medical facility. Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

A 55-year-old civilian with moderate injuries was also taken to the hospital. Two women, 80 and 32 years old, are in a minor condition — they were treated on the spot.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 8

Oleg Syniegubov, head of the RMA, reported the strike at 1:30 p.m. Later, he added that the hit was recorded in an open area on the territory of an educational institution.

There are data on two injured children - boys aged 13 and 15. The review by specialized services is ongoing.

Later, it became known about another wounded boy, who was 12 years old.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the condition of one of the injured children is serious.

It is also known that a 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were injured.