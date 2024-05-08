In the afternoon of May 8, Russia once again attacked Kharkiv from the air. Initially, it was known about three injured children and two adults.
Injury toll after Russia's latest attack on Kharkiv rises to seven
At 5:20 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported that there were more wounded.
The Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 8
Oleg Syniegubov, head of the RMA, reported the strike at 1:30 p.m. Later, he added that the hit was recorded in an open area on the territory of an educational institution.
There are data on two injured children - boys aged 13 and 15. The review by specialized services is ongoing.
Later, it became known about another wounded boy, who was 12 years old.
It is also known that a 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were injured.
