Insiders learned about the condition of Kadyrov's son after a high-profile DPT

Source:  Caucasus. Realities

According to anonymous sources, 18-year-old Adam Kadyrov has finally recovered after a serious traffic accident that occurred on January 16. His condition is currently stable and not life-threatening.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Emergencies Ministry hospital plane played a crucial role in transporting Adam Kadyrov to Moscow for medical treatment, highlighting the severity of the situation.
  • The incident sheds light on the high-speed risks associated with motorcade travel and the importance of safety measures, even for prominent individuals like Adam Kadyrov.

What is important to understand is that Adam is the favorite son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

According to insiders, after the car wreck that occurred on January 16, not only he, but also other victims were urgently hospitalized.

Journalists note that their exact number and state of health are currently not disclosed.

Anonymous sources say that the car carrying Adam Kadyrov was the first in the motorcade and was moving at a very high speed. According to preliminary data, it was driven by Kadyrov Jr. himself.

As it turned out, Adam lost control, so the car spun out of control while driving, and then crashed into a fence.

Already on January 17, it became known that the Russian Emergencies Ministry hospital plane, which could have been carrying the son of the head of Chechnya, landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport at night.

It is worth noting that later Ramzan Kadyrov's plane also landed there.

The Emergencies Ministry plane took off from Chechnya at 7:37 p.m. Moscow time and covered the distance to Moscow about half an hour faster than a regular flight.

