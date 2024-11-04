International partners have increased the supply of artillery for the Armed Forces
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced an increase in supplies from international partners in accordance with support packages. In particular, we are talking about the supply of artillery.

  • President Zelenskyi announced an increase in the supply of artillery for the Armed Forces from international partners.
  • At the meeting with the military leadership, they discussed the situation at the front in several areas that require special attention.
  • Significant changes in the supply of Ukrainian-made military equipment and drones for the Armed Forces have been noted.
  • The defense forces repelled more than a hundred combat clashes in various directions, which include enemy attacks and bombing of populated areas.
  • Zelensky instructed the Minister of Defense to increase the order of Ukrainian drones for the operations of the Defense Forces, which has been confirmed and is being carried out by the manufacturers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with the military leadership

As noted, Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Barhylevych, and Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov.

At the meeting, they discussed the situation at the front, in particular on the Pokrovsky, Kurakhivskyi, Toretsk and Kupyansk directions, which are currently receiving the most attention.

A separate report on the Kursk operation and the destruction of Russian forces near the border was also presented.

Zelensky noted that there are significant changes in the issue of supplies from international partners.

There are important developments in matters of supply from partners for the front — we are recording an increase in supply according to support packages. The results in the supply of artillery became better.

Zelenskyi also noted that Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov reported on the supply of Ukrainian-made drones for the Defense Forces. Approved supply plans by manufacturers are being implemented.

The Head of State instructed the Minister of Defense to further increase the order of Ukrainian drones for the relevant operations of our Defense Forces.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 169 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 16. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Golubivka, Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselevka, Kolisnikivka, Berestovo, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, Vyshnevo, and Pershotravnevo.

  • In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Terna and Dibrova.

  • The aggressor's aviation bombarded the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka and Dilyivka settlements in the Toretsk direction, and the enemy tried to advance four times in the Toretsk area.

27 attacks, this number over the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promen, Sukhoi Yar, Novogrodivka, and Vyshnevo.

  • Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the districts of Illinka, Ostrivskyi, Dalnyi, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 27 times.

