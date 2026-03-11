Iran attacks three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

On March 11, at least three cargo ships were hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, with one vessel catching fire and crews being evacuated as maritime authorities launched an investigation into the incidents.

The Thai Navy later identified the vessel as the Mayuri Nari, saying it was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the three ships that came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz — between the coasts of Iran and Oman — is a Greek-owned tanker.

The vessel, identified as the 83,000-ton Star Gwyneth, is operated by Star Bulk Carriers, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that operates a fleet of more than 130 units.

Another vessel is the ONE Majesty, under the Japanese flag, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines. Share

There were no reports of casualties.

The Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs previously issued an urgent warning to Greek shipping companies and ship captains about the possible mining of the Strait of Hormuz amid US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

A spokesman for the Iranian army's Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters said they would not allow even one liter of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the US and its allies, warning that oil prices cannot be kept artificially low.