Iran has created a new missile and modernized "Shaheed" — what is known

Iran presented a new ballistic missile and modernized Shahed-136B attack drone. It happened at the military parade on September 21.

What is known about Iran's new missile and Shahed-136B

As noted, the Jihad solid-propellant missile has a range of 1,000 kilometers (more than 600 miles).

It was developed and manufactured by the aerospace unit of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).

Instead, the Shahed-136B drone is an upgraded version of the Shahed-136, with new features and a range of over 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles).

The weapon was demonstrated at a parade in Tehran commemorating the start of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.

Russia received a batch of hundreds of Iranian missiles

The US deputy ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, said that at the end of 2023, Iran and Russia signed a contract to supply hundreds of missiles so that Russia would carry out aggression against Ukraine.

Last summer, Iranian personnel trained Russian servicemen to use Project 360 short-range ballistic missiles.

This month, Russia received the first batch of hundreds of these missiles, the diplomat noted.

The maximum range of the missiles is 120 km, and their deployment allows Russia to store its own longer-range missiles for use throughout Ukraine, Wood emphasized, adding that in this way Moscow intends to hit more infrastructure facilities in Ukraine ahead of winter. reported by Robert Wood.

He reminded that the transfer of missiles to Russia "is an addition to the thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles that Iran has sent to Russia since 2022 and which Russian forces use with devastating consequences against the civilian population and infrastructure of Ukraine."

The partnership between Russia and Iran not only poses a threat to Ukraine and European security, but also directly affects Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East and around the world, Wood noted.

In addition, Russia imported dozens of ballistic missiles and more than 18,000 containers of ammunition and related materials from North Korea, which is a violation of Security Council resolutions, which Russia itself supported only a few years ago, the American diplomat emphasized.

According to him, the United States will work with Ukraine to provide it with the capabilities necessary to defend against Russian missiles and drone attacks.