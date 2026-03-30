Iran has renounced any negotiations with the US
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Politics
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Iran has renounced any negotiations with the US

Iran
Читати українською

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bahaei said Tehran "has not held any direct talks with the US."

Points of attention

  • Iran has stated that it has not engaged in direct talks with the US, despite claims made by the US president.
  • The Iranian Foreign Ministry has criticized the excessive and unfounded demands in the materials received from the US for negotiations.

Iran did not confirm Trump's words about negotiations

"Only the messages we received through intermediaries that the US wants to negotiate were discussed," Bahai said in a comment to the Tasnim news agency.

At the same time, he claims that "the other side... is constantly changing its position," while Iran "clearly stated" its position from the beginning.

The materials that the Iranian side received from the US "contain excessive and unfounded demands," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He added that Iran did not participate in the meetings held by Pakistan.

The day before, the US president said that Iran had agreed to most of the 15-point list of demands that Washington had previously given to Tehran. According to Trump, negotiations are ongoing both directly and through intermediaries.

The plan, transmitted to Iran through Pakistan, includes, among other things, Tehran's refusal to create nuclear weapons, the transfer of highly enriched uranium to the United States, the limitation of defense capabilities, and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan has expressed its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations between the US and Iran and to facilitate their holding in the coming days.

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