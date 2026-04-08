Iran violates ceasefire and attacks Bahrain with drones

Despite the declared ceasefire, Iran attacked Bahrain with drones - explosions were heard near the capital on Wednesday morning.

Iran attacks two cities in Bahrain with drones

According to sources, explosions were heard in the Bahraini capital Manama on the morning of April 8, hours after the US and Iran announced a ceasefire and a two-week truce.

The Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain said that civil defense brigades managed to bring under control a fire that broke out at the facility targeted by the Iranian attack. Share

The ministry later reported that two people were slightly injured and "several houses were damaged in the Sitra area as a result of shrapnel from an intercepted Iranian drone."

Previously, the US, Israel and Iran agreed to a two-week mutual ceasefire and the opening of commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has ordered an immediate ceasefire for all Iranian military personnel, according to a statement broadcast on state television.