Iran violates ceasefire and attacks Bahrain with drones

Despite the declared ceasefire, Iran attacked Bahrain with drones - explosions were heard near the capital on Wednesday morning.
Points of attention
- Iran violated the declared ceasefire and attacked Bahrain with drones, causing explosions near the capital.
- Two people were slightly injured and several houses were damaged in the Sitra area of Bahrain due to the shrapnel from an intercepted Iranian drone.
Iran attacks two cities in Bahrain with drones
According to sources, explosions were heard in the Bahraini capital Manama on the morning of April 8, hours after the US and Iran announced a ceasefire and a two-week truce.
The ministry later reported that two people were slightly injured and "several houses were damaged in the Sitra area as a result of shrapnel from an intercepted Iranian drone."
Previously, the US, Israel and Iran agreed to a two-week mutual ceasefire and the opening of commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has ordered an immediate ceasefire for all Iranian military personnel, according to a statement broadcast on state television.
The order was issued about two hours after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week postponement of strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure and bridges in exchange for the immediate opening of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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