Iranian attacks halt operations at two oil giants' refineries in Saudi Arabia

Production at the refinery, owned by TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco, was halted after attacks on the facility this week.

Iran's attacks have shut down several Saudi Arabian refineries

During the attack on the enterprise in Saudi Arabia, one of the two processing lines of the Satorp oil refinery was damaged.

The plant was shut down as a precautionary measure and an assessment of the damage is ongoing, TotalEnergies said.

During the conflict with Iran, Saudi oil refineries in Ras Tanura, Yanbu, and Riyadh were also attacked.

On the other side of the Gulf, several Iranian oil assets, including oil refineries, were also hit by US and Israeli strikes. Share

On April 5, Kuwait's oil sector was hit by a series of attacks: Iranian drone strikes caused fires at operating facilities at its oil refining unit and petrochemical plant.