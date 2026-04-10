Iranian attacks halt operations at two oil giants' refineries in Saudi Arabia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Iranian attacks halt operations at two oil giants' refineries in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian refineries
Читати українською
Source:  The Financial Times

Production at the refinery, owned by TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco, was halted after attacks on the facility this week.

Points of attention

  • Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian refineries, including TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco owned facilities, have resulted in the halting of production.
  • The Satorp plant, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco, was damaged during the attacks, leading to a precautionary shutdown for assessment of the damage.

Iran's attacks have shut down several Saudi Arabian refineries

During the attack on the enterprise in Saudi Arabia, one of the two processing lines of the Satorp oil refinery was damaged.

The plant was shut down as a precautionary measure and an assessment of the damage is ongoing, TotalEnergies said.

During the conflict with Iran, Saudi oil refineries in Ras Tanura, Yanbu, and Riyadh were also attacked.

On the other side of the Gulf, several Iranian oil assets, including oil refineries, were also hit by US and Israeli strikes.

On April 5, Kuwait's oil sector was hit by a series of attacks: Iranian drone strikes caused fires at operating facilities at its oil refining unit and petrochemical plant.

On April 8, Iran used a drone to attack the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which pumped oil from the Persian Gulf coast to the Red Sea.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon reveals US combat losses in war against Iran
US
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon chief fools Trump with reports on Iran war
Pentagon exaggerates US successes in the Middle East
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian specialists destroyed Iranian "shaheeds" in the Middle East
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy told what Ukrainian specialists are doing in the Middle East

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?