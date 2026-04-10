Iranian attacks halt operations at two oil giants' refineries in Saudi Arabia

Production at the refinery, owned by TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco, was halted after attacks on the facility this week.
Points of attention
- Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian refineries, including TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco owned facilities, have resulted in the halting of production.
- The Satorp plant, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco, was damaged during the attacks, leading to a precautionary shutdown for assessment of the damage.
Iran's attacks have shut down several Saudi Arabian refineries
During the attack on the enterprise in Saudi Arabia, one of the two processing lines of the Satorp oil refinery was damaged.
The plant was shut down as a precautionary measure and an assessment of the damage is ongoing, TotalEnergies said.
During the conflict with Iran, Saudi oil refineries in Ras Tanura, Yanbu, and Riyadh were also attacked.
On April 5, Kuwait's oil sector was hit by a series of attacks: Iranian drone strikes caused fires at operating facilities at its oil refining unit and petrochemical plant.
On April 8, Iran used a drone to attack the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which pumped oil from the Persian Gulf coast to the Red Sea.
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