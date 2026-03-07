Iranian drone critically damages THAAD missile defense system radar in Jordan

The United States is trying to replace as quickly as possible the THAAD missile defense system radar in Jordan, which was critically damaged in an attack by an Iranian drone.
Points of attention
- Iranian drone attack critically damages key THAAD radar in Jordan, raising concerns over regional security and defense capabilities.
- Restoring the AN/TPY-2 radar could cost a significant amount, ranging from $500 million to $1 billion, highlighting the financial implications of such attacks.
Iranian drone hits THAAD radar in Jordan
The cost of the new AN/TPY-2 radar station could range from $500 million to $1 billion.
Also, according to sources, analysts, and satellite imagery, Iran is attempting to attack air defense sites across the Middle East.
The Turkish Anadolu Agency previously reported that Tehran managed to damage the THAAD complex in the United Arab Emirates, and repairing or replacing the damaged equipment could cost about $500 million.
The WSJ adds that the THAAD system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, effectively at the edge of the atmosphere. It is capable of destroying more complex targets than the shorter-range Patriot systems.
After the loss of the radar, part of the missile defense load may shift to the Patriot systems, whose missile stocks are already limited.
THAAD is a ground-based anti-missile system for high-altitude transatmospheric interception of ballistic missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-