Iranian drone critically damages THAAD missile defense system radar in Jordan
Category
World
Publication date

Iranian drone critically damages THAAD missile defense system radar in Jordan

THAAD
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The United States is trying to replace as quickly as possible the THAAD missile defense system radar in Jordan, which was critically damaged in an attack by an Iranian drone.

Points of attention

  • Iranian drone attack critically damages key THAAD radar in Jordan, raising concerns over regional security and defense capabilities.
  • Restoring the AN/TPY-2 radar could cost a significant amount, ranging from $500 million to $1 billion, highlighting the financial implications of such attacks.

Iranian drone hits THAAD radar in Jordan

The cost of the new AN/TPY-2 radar station could range from $500 million to $1 billion.

Pentagon officials say this radar is a key element of the THAAD ground-based system, which helps the US and its allies in the region intercept Iranian ballistic missiles in the atmosphere.

Also, according to sources, analysts, and satellite imagery, Iran is attempting to attack air defense sites across the Middle East.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency previously reported that Tehran managed to damage the THAAD complex in the United Arab Emirates, and repairing or replacing the damaged equipment could cost about $500 million.

The WSJ adds that the THAAD system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, effectively at the edge of the atmosphere. It is capable of destroying more complex targets than the shorter-range Patriot systems.

After the loss of the radar, part of the missile defense load may shift to the Patriot systems, whose missile stocks are already limited.

THAAD is a ground-based anti-missile system for high-altitude transatmospheric interception of ballistic missiles.

As of 2025, the US had 7 THAAD batteries in service, and in the future their number is planned to be increased to 8 batteries.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine needs THAAD air defence system to shoot down Russian Kinzhals, analysts say
Ukraine needs THAAD air defence system to shoot down Russian Kinzhals, analysts say
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iranian President Responds to Trump's Demand for Surrender
Iran is not going to agree to surrender
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces "very strong strike" on Iran
Donald Trump
Trump announces "very strong strike" on Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?