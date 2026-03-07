Iranian drone critically damages THAAD missile defense system radar in Jordan

The United States is trying to replace as quickly as possible the THAAD missile defense system radar in Jordan, which was critically damaged in an attack by an Iranian drone.

Iranian drone hits THAAD radar in Jordan

The cost of the new AN/TPY-2 radar station could range from $500 million to $1 billion.

Pentagon officials say this radar is a key element of the THAAD ground-based system, which helps the US and its allies in the region intercept Iranian ballistic missiles in the atmosphere. Share

Also, according to sources, analysts, and satellite imagery, Iran is attempting to attack air defense sites across the Middle East.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency previously reported that Tehran managed to damage the THAAD complex in the United Arab Emirates, and repairing or replacing the damaged equipment could cost about $500 million.

The WSJ adds that the THAAD system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, effectively at the edge of the atmosphere. It is capable of destroying more complex targets than the shorter-range Patriot systems.

After the loss of the radar, part of the missile defense load may shift to the Patriot systems, whose missile stocks are already limited.

THAAD is a ground-based anti-missile system for high-altitude transatmospheric interception of ballistic missiles.