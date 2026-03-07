Iranian President Responds to Trump's Demand for Surrender

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claims that US leader Donald Trump's demand for his country's unconditional surrender is "a dream they (the US - ed.) should take with them to the grave."

Iran is not going to agree to surrender

Journalists drew attention to the fact that Masoud Pezeshkian made such a loud statement in a pre-recorded address broadcast on state television.

The day before, American leader Donald Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social: "There will be no deals with Iran except unconditional surrender."

In light of recent events, Pezeshkian apologized for the strikes on neighboring countries.

The Iranian president suggested that they were caused by a misunderstanding within the ranks.

According to Pezeshkian, his interim board of directors approved a halt to such attacks unless these countries attack Iran.

The White House chief continues to claim that Iran has "lost everything."

Donald Trump believes that military action against Iran could last about one month.