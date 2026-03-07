Trump angered by question about Putin's aid to Iran
Trump angered by question about Putin's aid to Iran

The White House
Trump does not want to comment on Putin's actions
US leader Donald Trump reacted with indignation and fury to journalists' questions about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's intervention in the Middle East war. Thus, on March 6, it became known that Iran was receiving intelligence from Russia to strike American forces.

Points of attention

  • The incident sheds light on the sensitive nature of discussions around foreign involvement in conflicts and diplomatic relations.
  • The exchange highlights Trump's reluctance to address sensitive geopolitical issues during public appearances.

Trump does not want to comment on Putin's actions

At the conclusion of a White House roundtable on college sports, the US president said he was ready to answer a few questions.

Fox News correspondent Peter Ducey was allowed to speak with Donald Trump.

The latter asked the US president how he felt about Russia providing Iran with intelligence to help it strike American targets.

Interestingly, the head of the White House almost immediately interrupted the journalist, without listening to the question.

Trump began joking that Russia's possible aid to Iran was "a small problem compared to what we're doing here," referring to the discussion of how college sports could change.

Moreover, the American leader actually reprimanded the journalist for mentioning the war against Iran.

But can I be honest? It's just... I respect you a lot. You've always been very kind to me. What a stupid question you've asked now. We're talking about something else.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

