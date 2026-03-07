Trump angered by question about Putin's aid to Iran

US leader Donald Trump reacted with indignation and fury to journalists' questions about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's intervention in the Middle East war. Thus, on March 6, it became known that Iran was receiving intelligence from Russia to strike American forces.

Trump does not want to comment on Putin's actions

At the conclusion of a White House roundtable on college sports, the US president said he was ready to answer a few questions.

Fox News correspondent Peter Ducey was allowed to speak with Donald Trump.

The latter asked the US president how he felt about Russia providing Iran with intelligence to help it strike American targets.

Interestingly, the head of the White House almost immediately interrupted the journalist, without listening to the question.

Trump began joking that Russia's possible aid to Iran was "a small problem compared to what we're doing here," referring to the discussion of how college sports could change.

Moreover, the American leader actually reprimanded the journalist for mentioning the war against Iran.