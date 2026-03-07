Trump announces "very strong strike" on Iran

US President Donald Trump has begun claiming that US forces will launch a "very powerful strike" on Iran on March 7.
Points of attention
- Iran has begun apologizing to its neighbors and promising not to attack them again.
- However, this does not stop Trump, so he is preparing for a new powerful attack.
Trump continues to threaten Iran
The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that Iran has begun to apologize to its neighbors in the Middle East and promise that it will no longer attack them.
Trump believes that this statement indicates that Tehran is close to final surrender.
He also added that the current development would have been impossible without a joint US-Israeli military operation in the Middle East.
Against this background, the head of the White House announced a new powerful attack.
According to him, the States are considering a scenario of total destruction of areas and certain groups of people.
