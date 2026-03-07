US President Donald Trump has begun claiming that US forces will launch a "very powerful strike" on Iran on March 7.

Trump continues to threaten Iran

The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that Iran has begun to apologize to its neighbors in the Middle East and promise that it will no longer attack them.

Trump believes that this statement indicates that Tehran is close to final surrender.

He also added that the current development would have been impossible without a joint US-Israeli military operation in the Middle East.

This is the first time in thousands of years that Iran has lost to its neighbors in the Middle East. They said, "Thank you, President Trump." I said, "Please!" Iran is no longer the "BULLY OF THE MIDDLE EAST," it is instead the "LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST," and will remain so for many decades until it surrenders or, more likely, completely disintegrates! Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House announced a new powerful attack.

According to him, the States are considering a scenario of total destruction of areas and certain groups of people.