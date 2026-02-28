Iranian drone hits Kuwait International Airport

Kuwait International Airport was attacked by an Iranian drone on the evening of February 28. Several people were injured in the strike.

Iran attacks Kuwait International Airport

This was reported by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait.

It is reported that one Iranian strike drone attacked the international airport building. Several employees suffered "minor injuries" as a result of the attack. The passenger terminal was damaged.

The competent authorities immediately began implementing approved emergency procedures as the incident was contained and the scene was secured.

- صرّحت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في دولة الكويت، على لسان المتحدث الرسمي السيد /عبد الله الراجحي، بأنه استهدفت طائرة مسيّرة مطار الكويت الدولي، مما أسفر عن وقوع إصابات طفيفة لعدد من العاملين، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية محدودة في مبنى الركاب (T1).



وأوضح المتحدث أن الجهات المختصة… — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) February 28, 2026

The situation is currently under full control, and the consequences of the drone strike are being eliminated.

Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that "the safety of travelers and employees is the top priority."