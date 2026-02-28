Iranian drone hits Kuwait International Airport
Category
World
Publication date

Iranian drone hits Kuwait International Airport

Kuwait International Airport
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kuwait International Airport was attacked by an Iranian drone on the evening of February 28. Several people were injured in the strike.

Points of attention

  • Iranian drone attacked and injured several people at Kuwait International Airport on February 28.
  • The passenger terminal sustained damage due to the drone strike.

Iran attacks Kuwait International Airport

This was reported by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait.

It is reported that one Iranian strike drone attacked the international airport building. Several employees suffered "minor injuries" as a result of the attack. The passenger terminal was damaged.

The competent authorities immediately began implementing approved emergency procedures as the incident was contained and the scene was secured.

The situation is currently under full control, and the consequences of the drone strike are being eliminated.

Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that "the safety of travelers and employees is the top priority."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Loud explosions heard in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
The situation in the Middle East - the latest details
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel carried out "very successful" strikes on Iranian leaders
Israel wants to destroy all the leaders of the Iranian regime
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Iran launches massive drone and missile attacks on UAE cities
UAE

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?