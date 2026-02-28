Watch: Iran launches massive drone and missile attacks on UAE cities

The UAE reports several waves of Iranian drone and missile attacks, with one person killed by falling debris. Dubai's airports have been indefinitely suspended, with eyewitnesses posting footage of falling debris and fires.

Iran attacked the UAE: what is known

The UAE Ministry of Defense reported that the country had been subjected to a blatant attack using Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that the UAE's air defense systems effectively dealt with the missiles and successfully intercepted a number of missiles.

UAE authorities also dealt with rocket debris falling in a residential area.

One civilian of Asian nationality died as a result of falling debris.

The UAE Ministry of Defense condemned the attack and considered it a gross violation of national sovereignty and international law:

The UAE reserves the full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.

Eyewitnesses publish video of falling debris in Dubai.

In addition, two airports in Dubai have also suspended operations indefinitely. In particular, Dubai International Airport, which is considered the busiest airport in the world in terms of international passenger traffic.

Flights from DXB and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Guests are advised to avoid the airport and check with their airlines for flight information.

⚠️ UPDATE: Flight operations at @DXB and Dubai World Central — Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice.



Guests are advised not to travel to the airport, and to check with their airlines for flight updates. — DXB (@DXB) February 28, 2026

Thousands of passengers were left stranded, with local police and airlines trying to organize evacuations.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said the missiles were intercepted by an air defense system and debris fell on several areas in Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Baniyas District, Mohammed Bin Zayed District and Al Falah District.