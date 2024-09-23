Iranian President Pezeshkian spoke cynically about Russia's war against Ukraine
Pezeshkian
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he was ready to negotiate with the West regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, which Iran allegedly never approved.

The Iranian president spoke about this during his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York

We are ready to sit down with Europeans and Americans for dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory.

Masud Pezeshkian

Masud Pezeshkian

President of Iran

What is known about the supply of missiles by Iran to the Russia

On September 6, the United States informed its allies that Iran had sent ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. The United States of America and Europe are working on sanctions in response to Tehran's actions.

A report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says that after transferring hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, Iran expects to receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 8, Iran denied reports of the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, claiming that it does not provide military support to any of the parties in Russia's war against Ukraine.

On September 10, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that ballistic missiles from Iran had arrived in Russia and that they would probably be used in the war against Ukraine within several weeks.

Subsequently, the USA announced the introduction of sanctions against Russia and Iran in response to Tehran's supply of ballistic missiles to Moscow.

