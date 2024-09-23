Iranian President Pezeshkian spoke cynically about Russia's war against Ukraine

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he was ready to negotiate with the West regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, which Iran allegedly never approved.
Pezeshkian spoke cynically about Russia's war against Ukraine
The Iranian president spoke about this during his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York
What is known about the supply of missiles by Iran to the Russia
On September 6, the United States informed its allies that Iran had sent ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. The United States of America and Europe are working on sanctions in response to Tehran's actions.
On September 8, Iran denied reports of the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, claiming that it does not provide military support to any of the parties in Russia's war against Ukraine.
On September 10, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that ballistic missiles from Iran had arrived in Russia and that they would probably be used in the war against Ukraine within several weeks.
Subsequently, the USA announced the introduction of sanctions against Russia and Iran in response to Tehran's supply of ballistic missiles to Moscow.
