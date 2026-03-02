Iran's nuclear and missile programs threatened the US — Trump

US President Donald Trump has made new statements regarding the US military operation against Iran. He said that Iran's nuclear developments threatened the United States.

Iran posed a threat to the US — Trump

"The regime's conventional ballistic missile program has grown rapidly and dramatically. This poses a very clear and colossal threat to America and our forces deployed abroad," Trump said.

The regime already had missiles capable of reaching Europe and our bases, and soon it would have missiles capable of reaching our beautiful America. Donald Trump President of the United States

The purpose of this rapidly expanding missile program was to cover up the development of their nuclear weapons and make it extremely difficult for anyone to stop them from producing these strictly prohibited nuclear weapons.

We are destroying Iran's missile capability, and you see that happening every hour, along with their ability to produce brand new and pretty good missiles. Share

Second, we are destroying their fleet. We have already destroyed 10 ships. They are at the bottom of the sea.

From the beginning, Trump says, the US had projected four to five weeks for the operation in Iran, but now there is the possibility of going much longer.

Someone said today… they said, “Well, the president wants to do this really fast. He’ll get bored after that.” I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about it. Share

After the US destroyed Iran's nuclear program, Iran was warned not to make any attempts to rebuild it elsewhere.